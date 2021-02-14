Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,902 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Intuitive Surgical worth $602,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $807.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 92.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $785.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

