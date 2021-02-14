Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,815 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.66.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS stock opened at $135.60 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

