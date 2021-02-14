Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,239 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in IQVIA by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $192.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.72, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.01.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

