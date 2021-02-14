Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after buying an additional 462,046 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after buying an additional 202,864 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after buying an additional 173,002 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.70. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $248.69. The company has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

