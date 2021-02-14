Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 263.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.70. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $124.54 and a 1-year high of $248.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist boosted their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

