Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aramark were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Aramark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,442 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 75.2% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Aramark during the third quarter worth about $57,623,000. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 21.2% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,000,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,911,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aramark by 40.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after buying an additional 558,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

NYSE ARMK opened at $36.00 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.