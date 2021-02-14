Strs Ohio Sells 339 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 39.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.43. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $279,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,282.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,391 shares of company stock worth $8,431,501 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

