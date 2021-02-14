Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $74.63 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.82.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

