Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 121.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the period. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

In other news, EVP Victoria Livshitz bought 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDYN opened at $14.33 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.