Strs Ohio Has $105,000 Holdings in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Choice Bancorp were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCBP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Choice Bancorp by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Choice Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong bought 1,791 shares of First Choice Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $32,739.48. Also, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 11,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $201,100.04. Insiders have bought a total of 14,568 shares of company stock valued at $264,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCBP stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. First Choice Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $241.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.85.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.26. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

First Choice Bancorp Company Profile

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration, and consumer loans.

