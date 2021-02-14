Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) by 150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Standard AVB Financial were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Standard AVB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000.

Shares of STND stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

