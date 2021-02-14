Strs Ohio Acquires 4,000 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 210.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GAN were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,511,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 139,927 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 1,774.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAN by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 323,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 69,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

Shares of GAN stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $31.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million. Analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.