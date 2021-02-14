Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Down 64.5% in January

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 14th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:EDI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.25. 21,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,133. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 59,399 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

