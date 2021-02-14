Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Down 64.5% in January

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the January 14th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:EDI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $9.25. 21,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,133. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
