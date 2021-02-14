Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.40 Million

Brokerages expect Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report sales of $50.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $48.80 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $44.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.00 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $242.65 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. Stephens cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,327.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 42,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,136. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average is $40.76. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.80.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.