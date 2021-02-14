Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Call Options (BATS:QUAL)

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 10,438 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 149,014% compared to the typical daily volume of 7 call options.

Shares of QUAL opened at $119.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,830,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 288.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 446,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 331,298 shares during the last quarter.

