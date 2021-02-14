Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 15,162 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,351% compared to the average daily volume of 1,045 call options.

NYSE:TNK opened at $13.16 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $442.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 100.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 104,364 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

