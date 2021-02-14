Stifel Nicolaus Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $40.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.18.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average of $25.49. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 56,990 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 34.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 47.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 46,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.