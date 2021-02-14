Steven Brassard Buys 50,000 Shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX) Stock

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX) Senior Officer Steven Brassard acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 462,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,420.22.
CSX opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.98 million and a PE ratio of 22.07.
About Clean Seed Capital Group
Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.