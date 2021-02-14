Steven Brassard Buys 50,000 Shares of Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX) Stock

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX) Senior Officer Steven Brassard acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 462,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,420.22.

CSX opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.22 and a 1-year high of C$0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.98 million and a PE ratio of 22.07.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on building the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and advancement of the related SMART Seeder technology. It is also involved in the software development business.

