Stephens Upgrades Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) to “Overweight”

Stephens upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $462.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $27.21.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,021.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

