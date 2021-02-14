State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,082 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $24,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,140. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

MTD stock opened at $1,220.66 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,195.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1,074.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

