State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 1,285,840 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 896,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285,840 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $26,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 970,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,271,000 after purchasing an additional 121,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 240,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

FOXA opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

