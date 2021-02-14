State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $21,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in TopBuild by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in TopBuild by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild stock opened at $221.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.10 and a 200-day moving average of $174.29. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $224.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.57.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

