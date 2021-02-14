State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 2,582 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Roku worth $25,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Roku by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.54, for a total value of $1,804,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,784.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 860,009 shares of company stock valued at $304,766,120. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.22.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $468.67 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $484.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $397.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.19.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

