State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMIN. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 276,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 125,200 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 167,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 39,807 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 115,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.