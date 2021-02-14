State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,958 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,958 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,821,000 after purchasing an additional 101,472 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 179.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.