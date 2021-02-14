State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,772 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 5,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $1,358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,988.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $319.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.58. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $322.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.