State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $371,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 2,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BR. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.95. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

