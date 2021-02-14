Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,059 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 247.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 766.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after buying an additional 619,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

SBUX stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

