Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Stans Energy shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 18,808 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.15.

About Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF)

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company that focuses on rare and specialty metal properties and processing technologies in Canada and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

