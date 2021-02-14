Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Update

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the January 14th total of 978,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,404.5 days.

OTCMKTS SLFPF traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.50. 2,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

