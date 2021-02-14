Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Update

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 480,900 shares, a decline of 50.9% from the January 14th total of 978,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,404.5 days.

OTCMKTS SLFPF traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.50. 2,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. Standard Life Aberdeen has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

