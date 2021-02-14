Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Standard Chartered to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

