Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Feb 14th, 2021

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Standard Chartered from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Standard Chartered to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.04. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

The Fly

