Stably USD (USDS) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. In the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002498 BTC on exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $772,507.42 and approximately $2,371.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00071661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.02 or 0.01032473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.13 or 0.05415822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00025386 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,615,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,735 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.