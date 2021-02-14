St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,467,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

NYSE MCD opened at $213.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

