St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 805 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,337,000 after purchasing an additional 690,710 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in The Kroger by 29.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Kroger by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in The Kroger by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,321.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

KR opened at $33.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

