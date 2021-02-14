St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,414 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average is $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.