St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,823 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 113,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.2% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 68,119 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,980 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 23.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 138,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,320 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 57,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 159,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

