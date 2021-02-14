ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 536 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of V stock opened at $209.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

