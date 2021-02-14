SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Short Interest Up 170.4% in January

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 170.4% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SSEZY opened at $19.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. SSE has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.313 dividend. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. SSE’s payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSEZY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SSE in a research report on Monday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Investec raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

