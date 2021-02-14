SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Shares Down 15.7%

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) traded down 15.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.56. 1,728,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,435% from the average session volume of 112,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $436,000.

About SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

