SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.58-1.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $363-366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.34 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.36-0.37 EPS.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 97.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.46. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.00.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,935,432.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,786,973.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,956.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,682. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

