Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 419.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 918,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,400 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $65,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE RTX opened at $72.61 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

