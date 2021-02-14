Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $295.32 Million Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,577,208 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco comprises approximately 7.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $295,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $49,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth $50,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 37.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

BBD opened at $4.69 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

