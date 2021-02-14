Splunk’s (SPLK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $203.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.30.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $173.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.68. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after buying an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Splunk by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Splunk by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $113,228,000 after acquiring an additional 406,902 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 329.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 371,017 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.