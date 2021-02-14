Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,020 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $17,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 21.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRC. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $41.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -515.19 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

