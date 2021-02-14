Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

TOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

TOY traded down C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,071. Spin Master Corp. has a twelve month low of C$9.73 and a twelve month high of C$33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$847.80 million and a P/E ratio of 102.66.

Spin Master Corp. (TOY.TO) (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$761.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$700.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

