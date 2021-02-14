SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Cut by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.5% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $463.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.40. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $464.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

