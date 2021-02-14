SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $92.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $92.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

