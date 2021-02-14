SparksPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $20.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 88.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 233.7% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $80,131.60 and $20.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000080 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010543 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,453,839 coins and its circulating supply is 9,372,049 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

