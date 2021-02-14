South Street Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Natixis lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after buying an additional 1,320,224 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after buying an additional 1,160,773 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.58 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

