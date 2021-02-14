South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SJI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE SJI opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 57,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 155,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.